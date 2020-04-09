‘The Giving Kitchen’ gets local support helping food and beverage workers through COVID-19 outbreak

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – People working in the food and beverage industry do have help when it comes to losing a job or having their hours reduced.

The Giving Kitchen is a non-profit based in Atlanta that provides financial relief and more to those, across the state of Georgia, feeling the impact of a crisis, including the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s huge,” said Jen Hidinger Kendrick, who founded The Giving Kitchen back in 2012. “We’re seeing 20 times the intake of individuals from the foodservice sector in Georgia who need assistance.”

Over the last few weeks, The Giving Kitchen has awarded more than $85,000 in assistance to those workers. They expect that figure to spike to as much as $150,000 per week.

According to Hidinger, those benefits can go to anyone whose situation is found to be eligible.

“Servers who have a sick child in the hospital, or dishwasher and cooks who have parents or siblings passing away, and so we are there to support them in their time of need,” she said.

The nonprofit is getting some local support. Savannah Bourbon is fundraising for The Giving Kitchen, donating $1 for every bottle of Bourbon sold. They’ll also donate a dollar if you share their Facebook and Instagram posts about their fundraising.

Savannah Bourbon’s Marketing Director, Allison Farmer, says “we knew that something was coming, but we didn’t know exactly how big it was going to be, but we knew we wanted to give back to the local economy.”

According to Farmer, Savannah Bourbon chose The Giving Kitchen because they understand the crisis. The organization launched in 2012 after the Hidinger’s husband was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Savannah Bourbon has company in their support for The Giving Kitchen. Savannah’s Squirrel’s Pizza is donating 10 percent of all sales to the Giving Kitchen, raising nearly $4,100 for food and beverage employees so far.

If you work in Georgia’s Food and Beverage Industry and need help, or know someone who does, visit The Giving Kitchen’s application page here. Or visit Savannah Bourban’s Facebook page here to help them raise money.