The Georgia National Air Guard 165th Airlift Wing celebrates 75 years of serving the community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The 165th Airlift Wing was founded October 12th of 1946 and it has flown 12 different kinds of aircrafts since. The wing now has 1,400 people in the unit.

They say today’s celebration is not just about honoring the past, but also setting the tone for the future.

Members also reflected on serving Georgians in times of need throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. They took on new roles like disinfecting nursing homes and working at food banks.

Many of those in the 165th Airlift Wing have jobs outside of the National Guard.

Today’s celebration was about recognizing all those who have served with them past and preset.

“I’m also proud of all the other mission sets that we have in today’s 165th. Like I said, 1,400 airmen, four groups, 12 squadrons in a various amount of different career fields,” says Colonel Christopher Dunlap, “and whether it’s serving domestically and supporting the community, or being called upon to serve overseas, we do a little bit of everything and we always tend to do it really well.”

Now that they have hit this milestone, the 165th hopes to continue serving the state of Georgia and the nation for many years to come.