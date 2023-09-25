SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Production for the feel-good comedy “The Fabulous Four” is now underway in the Hostess City.

The film stars Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler, Megan Mullally and Sissy Spacek.

According to reports, “The Fabulous Four” will follow three lifelong friends traveling to Key West, Florida, for their college friend’s surprise wedding.

The team at Alexis Leggett Casting says they’re gearing up for a casting notice covering a five-week shoot for the film.

In the meantime, they’ve been looking for stand-ins and musicians.

According to Alexis Leggett Casting, production has been approved to shoot during the SAG-AFTRA strike.