The Coastal Heritage Society presents ‘A Night at the Museum’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah History Museum is giving behind-the-scenes access so you can have the adventure of a lifetime this weekend — a true “Night at the Museum.”

Visitors who attend the event on Saturday, Jan. 25, will undergo rigorous training as an honorary nightguard to unlock the magical ability to bring the exhibits to life.

“We’re able to bring the mannequins and we’re able to bring inanimate objects to life and it’s so fun to be asleep until people approach and then to snap to,” Aaron Bradford said, who portrays a British Revolutionary Soldier. “And just the reaction on the children’s faces is priceless.”

Hear from the perspective of a British Revolutionary Solider here:

Participants will have the chance to interact with a number of historical figures, including General Pulaski, Susie King Taylor, Johnny Mercer and more.

“It’s a great way to engage with history in a unique way,” Coastal Heritage Society Market Director Holly Elliott said. “And we really hope kids learn and appreciate history through this event.”

Susie King Taylor speaks about her life as the first black Army nurse:

There will also be two opportunities to see the original film “Night at the Museum” in the Savannah History Museum Theatre at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Tickets for Night at the Museum are $10 per person, 18-months-old and up. The walkthrough tour will take about an hour and a half to complete.