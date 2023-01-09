SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Coastal Heritage Society will be hosting a night of learning and fun as guests have a chance to experience history coming to life at the Savannah History Museum.

Guests will be trained as honorary night guards and taken on a behind-the-scenes tour of the museum. In addition, historic figures sprinkled throughout the museum appear to magically come to life as visitors interact with them.

This year, the museum features Casimir Pulaski, a driver from the Great Savannah Races, Susie King Taylor, and many more.

“We are thrilled to finally bring back Night at the Museum after a three-year hiatus!” said Emily Beck, Director of Interpretation for Coastal Heritage Society. “We really want children to have an opportunity for an up-close and personal interaction with Savannah’s history, and a small event like this one really helps that become a reality. Staff and volunteers who participate in this event are always so excited to bring historical figures to life and educate our event participants.”

Guests can choose between two time slots for the 90-minute event at either 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The museum will also screen a showing of the film “Night at the Museum” and says that seating will be first come first served.

For guests ages 18 and older, tickets will be $12. Members of the Coastal Heritage Society can purchase tickets at a discounted rate of $10.

Pre-registration for the event is required and tickets for each time slot can be purchased here.