The City of Savannah hosts groundbreaking for ‘long overdue’ Hudson Hill Community Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Today the City of Savannah hosted a groundbreaking for the new Hudson Hill Community Center.

“We are excited about it, it’s long overdue,” says Tonia Miller, the president of the Hudson Hill Neighborhood Association.

For Hudson Hill residents, Wednesdays event is more than just a groundbreaking — the new facility is a replacement for the neighborhoods old community center, which was demolished in 2019 due to structural damage.

“In those few years where we did not have one, we felt the void. We did not have a place for our seniors to gather we did not have a place for our children to come after school to get help,” says District 1 Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier.

The Savannah City Council promising to fill the void approved a $2.8 million construction contract for the new center last month.

“These are the projects that matter for people, these are the projects that matter for community,” says City Manager Jay Melder.

Hudson Hill residents say the new center can’t come soon enough.

“When we get ready to have community meetings now, we don’t have a building and that was a big impact and its still impacting until it gets done,” says Jean Lemon, a Hudson Hill resident and former neighborhood association president.

Lemon says the center was more than just a building.

“As seniors we didn’t have a place to go we just had to be split up amongst the seniors and as the children, I know the children miss it and everyone else in the community miss it,” Lemon said.

The new 4,800 square foot community center will have classrooms, offices, large assembly areas and a commercial kitchen.

“This is a community effort, we did it together and if we can do this together how many more great things can we do,” says Mayor Van Johnson.

City officials say the project is expected to take around 10-months to a year.