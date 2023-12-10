SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV-TV) – The City of Savannah held a dedication ceremony for Evergreen Cemetery for its new and improved look Saturday morning.

Dec. 9 marks a special day for Savannah natives. Vanessa Young said it’s a day when loved ones buried at Evergreen Cemetery can finally rest.

“They are resting at peace,” Vanessa Young, a Savannah resident said. “They are safe in a clean, well-kept environment as they should be.”

After years of dealing with trash and overturned headstones, a clean environment is what many fought for. The City of Savannah purchased the land back in May, and more than 50 city employees began working to revitalize the cemetery.

“We removed about 25 tons of debris, we took out two and a half acres of bamboo, we removed countless tires, and we recovered well over 100 grave markers whose names haven’t seen the light of day, Sam Bettler, Director of City of Savannah Cemeteries said.

The City of Savannah said approximately 6,000 graves were located during the process. The graves were documented and put into a gravesite database.

Following the massive refurbishment, the dedication for Evergreen Cemetery brought in friends and family, allowing them to properly pay their respects.

“Hallelujah today was such an awesome day,” Young said. “Today is a day we thought we would never see to get up here, to get to our family’s grave to lay flowers. My mother, my brother, and I would come and lay flowers… oh my God today is such a beautiful day.”

The city also says they plan to install black metal fencing to provide extra safety and security.