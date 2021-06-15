The City of Savannah announces three finalists for City Manager

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tuesday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson announced the three finalists for Savannah City Manager.

The finalists include Heath Lloyd, the Assistant City Manager of Savannah; Sheryl Long, the Assistant City Manager of Cincinnati, Ohio; and Jay Melder, the Assistant City Administrator of Washington, D.C.

(from left to right) Heath Lloyd, Jay Melder and Sheryl Long

The three candidates plan to participate in interview sessions with community panels in Savannah on June 25 and 26.

According to the city, Council members will appoint citizen and business community representatives to participate in panel interviews with the finalists.

The city released brief biographies on each candidate. Read the candidate biographies below: