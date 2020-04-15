The City of Beaufort faces budget shortfall, cutting expenses

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – Wednesday morning the City of Beaufort announced plans to cut expenses.

City officials say the cuts are being made as revenues are expected to decline significantly in the last quarter of the fiscal year.

During an online streaming city council meeting Tuesday, the city manager and the finance director spoke about the challenges facing the city as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has shuttered businesses across the country and led to mass layoffs, including locally and throughout South Carolina.

“The City of Beaufort will be subject to financial strain for the next six to nine months, due to the loss of revenue from our business license tax, accommodations tax, hospitality tax, personal property, permits, etc.,” said city manager, Bill Prokop.

Finance director, Kathy Todd, estimated that the city would have a net shortfall of $2.1 million through June 30, which is the end of Beaufort’s budget year.

Todd added the general fund, parks & tourism fund, and state accommodations fund will be impacted by COVID-19.

In response, the City of Beaufort has:

Instituted a hiring freeze

Cut back operating costs

Put all capital projects except stormwater on hold

Stopped overnight travel and training (except for police/fire academy training)

Prokop estimated this would save the City $400,000-$475,000 in the current year budget.

“We will be entering our lean months of revenue collections from July through December. Cash will be very tight for us,” Prokop said.

Beaufort will soon be entering hurricane season, another potential drain on the city’s budget.

City officials say Beaufort is also facing higher costs for stormwater and facilities maintenance, landscaping, street sweeping, etc. Insurance costs are higher, including a 40% increase in tort insurance.

Prokop said that the 2020-21 budget will be smaller than the current year’s budget.

Prokop assured the city council that residents can expect the city will continue to provide its current level of services.