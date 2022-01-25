Braves’ World Champions Trophy Tour to visit Savannah on St. Pat’s

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Atlanta Braves announced they are taking the 2021 World Series Trophy on tour. Among the stops will be Savannah on St. Patrick’s Day.

Officials say the World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist will include 151 stops throughout Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, South Carolina and North Carolina.

The 151 stops commemorate the 151 years of Braves baseball.

Officials say the stops will include opportunities for fans to take photos with the trophy and more.

The tour kicks off on Feb. 15 at Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta. On March 17, the tour stops in Savannah during the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Additional highlights of the tour will include visits to Mobile, Alabama, the birthplace of Henry “Hank” Aaron and Cairo, Georgia, the birthplace of Jackie Robinson.

Some stops will require online pre-registration.

Fans are asked to visit Braves.com/TrophyTour to learn more about the tour, pre-register for select stops, submit suggested tour stop locations, and register to receive communications about future stops.