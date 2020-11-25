The Boys and Girls Club of Hilton Head distributes 400 Thanksgiving meals

HILTON HEAD, SC (WSAV) – The Boys and Girls Club of Hilton Head received some help making sure its members have plenty to eat on Thanksgiving.

Fish Coastal Casual restaurant teamed with the non-profit to cook, pack up and give out dinners.

“The families that we serve spend their entire year serving our community,” explained Kim Likins, Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Hilton Head, “Whether they are on the front lines changing sheets in our hotels or serving in restaurants. So, we really started this because we wanted to serve them. We wanted an opportunity to say ‘thank you for everything you do for us’.”

The heat-and-serve meals included turkey, dressing, veggies and dessert.

400 meals were handed out to the community.