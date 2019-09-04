The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office gives an update on Hurricane Dorian preps

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. – (WSAV) The Beaufort County Sheriff’s office hosted a press conference Wednesday morning to update the public on the latest details on the county’s Hurricane Dorian preparations.

Sheriff P.J. Tanner advised everyone that the briefing may be the last briefing they will have before the storm’s arrival.

A warning was given to residents about possible power outages, even extended power outages.

The Palmetto Breeze bus services that are transporting people to shelters will cease operations at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. Residents needing transportation to a shelter should call 843-757-5782.

Watch the entire briefing in the video above.

Closings and cancellations

All Beaufort County schools and government offices will be closed Tuesday until further notice

The Children Center Hilton Head closing Tuesday until further notice

Technical College of the Lowcountry closed until further notice

University of South Carolina Beaufort has canceled face-to-face classes until further notice; online classes will continue

Wells Fargo branches will close Tuesday and Wednesday

Optim Orthopedics, Health System closed until further notice

Town of Hilton Head Island Town and Council meetings canceled until further notice

BJWSA

Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority (BJWSA) emergency crews will not be available after 4 p.m. today. The crews will remain sheltered in place until it is deemed safe for them to travel.

BJWSA will restrict water flow in certain causeway valves starting today at 4 p.m. to protect the drinking water system. The affected causeway valves are:

Bermuda Bluff

Birdfoot Landing

Callawassie Island

Cat Island

Coosaw Island

Distant Island

Vivian’s Island

Harbor, Hunting and Fripp Islands

Horse Island Drive

Kingston Key Drive

Myrtle Island Drive

Pine Island

Tansi Village

Warsaw Island

The purpose of the restrictions is to prevent an extreme loss of water pressure due to the hurricane. Follow BJWSA on their website and social media for more updates.

If water becomes unsafe for consumption, a boil water advisory will be announced. For tips on safe water consumption, follow this link.

Hospital info

Beaufort Memorial Hospital (BMH) has received a waiver to shelter in place, allowing the hospital to keep its emergency room open and personnel to stay and prepare care for remaining patients.

All elective surgical cases at the hospital and Beaufort Memorial Outpatient Surgery Center are canceled through the end of the week.

Radiation therapy, chemotherapy and infusion services are available through Tuesday, September 3.

All other outpatient services are closed through the end of the week.

All Beaufort Memorial Physician Partners practices will remain closed through the end of the week with the following exceptions:

Express Care & Occupational Health – Beaufort – is open until 8 p.m. Monday, September 2, and then will be closed for the remainder of the week.

Harrison Peeples Health Care Center – Varnville – will be open Tuesday, September 3, and then will be closed for the remainder of the week.

Lady’s Island Internal Medicine – will be open Tuesday, September 3, and then will be closed for the remainder of the week.

OBGYN Specialists – Beaufort and Bluffton – will be open from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 3, and then will be closed for the remainder of the week.

Orthopedic Specialists (Lowcountry Medical Group location) will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 3, and then will be closed for the remainder of the week.

BMH Care Anywhere, which offers on-line appointments with board-certified providers, will remain in operation 24/7 throughout the storm and can be accessed by downloading the BMH Care Anywhere app or by visiting BMHCareAnywhere.org.

Important links

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office: Website, Facebook, Twitter