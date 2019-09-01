The Beaufort County Sheriff gives an update on Hurricane Dorian preparations

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Sunday morning Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner held a press conference at the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center to address Hurricane Dorian’s potential impacts on Beaufort County.

County officials say that an evacuation order has not been made, but they do recommend that residents come up with an emergency plan. They also advise residents to prepare a hurricane kit.

The Sheriff’s Office plans to have an update and will host another press conference within the next two days.

