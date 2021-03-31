‘The battle is not over’: SCCPSS plans for future vaccination of 12-15 year-olds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Preliminary studies show the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective for children between 12 and 15-years-old. While the company waits for the United States Food and Drug Administration to approve an amendment to its Emergency Use Authorization, local partners are planning for what may come.

“We are taking care of your children like you would take care of your children and that means giving you everything we have,” said Savannah-Chatham County School District (SCCPSS) Lead Nurse Lisa Wilson.

In Pfizer’s early study of more than 2,200 12 to 15-year-olds, the company says the drug was 100 percent effective.

“I know that Pfizer is following study participants for a minimum of six months,” explains Nurse Wilson. “So to me, that says within that six months, I may change the protocols. I really won’t be able to define what we’re going to do until we see what that looks like.”

If the shot is approved for use, Nurse Wilson says family vaccination days may be a reality for the age group. But she says even if all students and staff are vaccinated, it will be a long time before SCCPSS goes back to an “old normal.”

“Vaccination is not the end all be all to COVID-19. So the fact that we possibly can have a classroom of vaccinated students and a teacher that was vaccinated does not guarantee that someone in that class we will not have COVID-19,” said Nurse Wilson.

To her, that means the battle is not over on both the COVID-19 front an on a mental health one.

In the future, the district will focus on offering mental health services and helping students adapt to being back in the classroom after months at home.

In the meantime, Wilson says the district is educating the public on the efficacy of the vaccine on social media, on its website, and through face-to-face interactions.

Pfizer says it started a vaccination study last week on children between 5 and 11-years-old. Trials in 2-5-year-olds start next week.