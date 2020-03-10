Tequila’s Town to open new taqueria on Habersham Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A popular downtown Mexican restaurant is expanding to Savannah’s Thomas Square Neighborhood.

Tequila’s Town announced Monday that it will be opening TACOS + TEQUILA at 1611 Habersham Street, the location that was formerly barbecue restaurant Blowin’ Smoke.

The new restaurant will be a traditional Mexican taqueria serving agave cocktails and small bites. TACOS + TEQUILA will also feature a fully stocked tequila bar.

Tequila’s Town said the restaurants staff and family have been waiting to open the TACOS + TEQUILA concept for years.

TACOS + TEQUILA is hoping to open its doors in June.

