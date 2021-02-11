Ten indicted in federal court accused of using forged prescriptions to sell drugs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the U.S. Department of Justice, ten people will go to trial on charges for an alleged conspiracy to obtain and sell large amounts of opioids through forged prescriptions.

The indictment accuses the defendants of forging the signatures of at least seven doctors and filling fraudulent prescriptions in Chatham, Richmond and Columbia counties.

Investigators say a Savannah pharmacist alerted police in April 2020 when she questioned the authenticity of a prescription for Oxycodone-Acetaminophen. That led to an investigation by the Savannah Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Savannah Tactical Diversion Squad.

The indictment also alleges the group filled more than 25 fraudulent prescriptions to collect over 2,000 pills.

All eight men and two women were indicted in a federal court on charges of Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Oxycodone.

The defendants named in the indictment, and their charges, are:

Raheem Hardy , 28, of Lithonia, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substance (Oxycodone);

, 28, of Lithonia, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substance (Oxycodone); Ke’Vontae Jenkins , 23, of Augusta, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substance (Oxycodone);17 counts of Acquiring or Obtaining a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception or Subterfuge; two counts of Attempt to Acquire Possession of a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception or Subterfuge; Possession of a Stolen Firearm; and Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon;

, 23, of Augusta, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substance (Oxycodone);17 counts of Acquiring or Obtaining a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception or Subterfuge; two counts of Attempt to Acquire Possession of a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception or Subterfuge; Possession of a Stolen Firearm; and Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon; Denzil Shaw , 24, of Beech Island, S.C., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substance (Oxycodone); seven counts of Acquiring or Obtaining a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception or Subterfuge; two counts of Attempt to Acquire Possession of a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception or Subterfuge; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

, 24, of Beech Island, S.C., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substance (Oxycodone); seven counts of Acquiring or Obtaining a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception or Subterfuge; two counts of Attempt to Acquire Possession of a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception or Subterfuge; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Antonio Wideman , 27, of Augusta, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substance (Oxycodone);

, 27, of Augusta, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substance (Oxycodone); Ronald Clements , 29, of Lithonia, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substance (Oxycodone);

, 29, of Lithonia, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substance (Oxycodone); Darien Grant , 27, of North Augusta, S.C., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substance (Oxycodone);

, 27, of North Augusta, S.C., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substance (Oxycodone); Kentrell Thomas , 20, of Augusta, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substance (Oxycodone); and two counts of Acquiring or Obtaining a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception or Subterfuge;

, 20, of Augusta, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substance (Oxycodone); and two counts of Acquiring or Obtaining a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception or Subterfuge; Marquaill Leverett , 22, of Augusta, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substance (Oxycodone); and Acquiring or Obtaining a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception or Subterfuge;

, 22, of Augusta, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substance (Oxycodone); and Acquiring or Obtaining a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception or Subterfuge; Destiny Thompson , 20, of Augusta, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substance (Oxycodone); two counts of Acquiring or Obtaining a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception or Subterfuge; and one count of Attempt to Acquire Possession of a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception or Subterfuge; and,

, 20, of Augusta, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substance (Oxycodone); two counts of Acquiring or Obtaining a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception or Subterfuge; and one count of Attempt to Acquire Possession of a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception or Subterfuge; and, Kitana Long, 22, of Augusta, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substance (Oxycodone); and three counts of Acquiring or Obtaining a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception or Subterfuge.

The charge of Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Oxycodone carries a possible prison term of up to 20 years.