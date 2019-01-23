USDA farm loan management agency reopens temporarily amid shutdown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - A brief window of opportunity for farmers with questions for the federal farm service is closed.

The branch of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that's at the heart of their loan programs has been closed due to the partial shutdown of the government.

Last week, the USDA called 2,500 workers back from furlough to work without pay for three days, which wrapped up at the end of the business day Tuesday.

"We are thankful that the correct steps have been taken by USDA so FSA (Farm Service Agency) can process farm loans and other applications essential to our farmers," said Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture Gary Black in a statement. "We are watching the situation closely and will steadily work with our federal partners and agricultural community to tackle any challenges that may arise."

Last week, the USDA outlined what farmers could expect from three days of operations:

Staff members will be available at certain FSA offices to help producers with specific services, including:

* Processing payments made on or before December 31, 2018.

* Continuing expiring financing statements.

* Opening mail to identify priority items.

The Farm Service also released the services that were not available during the temporary opening of FSA offices:

Services that will not be available include, but are not limited to:

* New direct or facility loans.

* New Farm loan guarantees.

* New marketing assistance loans.

* New applications for Market Facilitation Program (MFP).

* Certification of 2018 production for MFP payments.

* Dairy Margin Protection Program.

* Disaster assistance programs, such as:

* Livestock Indemnity Program.

* Emergency Conservation Program.

* Wildfires and Hurricanes Indemnity Program.

* Livestock Forage Disaster Program.

* Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish

Georgia 1st District Congressman, Earl "Buddy" Carter acknowledged the opening of FSA offices did not give farmers access to the loans many say they need to keep their farms afloat.

But he said there were some benefit to the farmers: "...For 1099 forms, all the things they're gonna need for their taxes, so it's a really good move."

Carter added that farmers could also begin the paperwork for the loan process during the 3-day window of limited operations at FSA offices, saving them time whenever the shutdown ends.

The USDA Farm Service normally staffs 62 offices in Georgia, but only 10 were opened temporarily, but even those ten closed for the federal holiday on Monday.

For more information on the reopening, visit here.