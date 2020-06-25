Temporary compromise on Bulloch County confederate monument moves forward

STATESBORO, GA (WSAV) – The monument, featuring a Confederate soldier, has sat in the shadow of the Bulloch County Courthouse since 1909. Efforts to remove it stalled-out at the county board of commissioners back in 2015. In 2019 Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill making it almost impossible for anyone to remove a monument from public land. On Wednesday, Dr. Alvin Jackson with the Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center told WSAV News 3 “the time has come to see that it is removed.”

In the mean time, Jackson’s group and Bulloch County Commissioners have reached a temporary compromise to place a “contextual marker” next to the monument, explaining how it glorifies those who fought to maintain slavery. “[It] will also state that the real reason for the war was the preservation of slavery.” (:20)

County commission chair Roy Thompson says the marker would be a step toward more understandingM”The thing that I appreciate most is just the willingness of everybody to sit down and talk about it… and I think that’s why it’s going to be very easy to sit down and make this decision.”

The true test of that understanding will likely come if a bill making its way through the Georgia Legislature, that would allow confederate monuments to come down, passes.

Commissioner Thompson says the proposed contextual marker could be on the county commission’s agenda as early as August 4th.