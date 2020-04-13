Telfair Museums takes its art collections, activities online

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Like many other local businesses, Telfair Museums remains closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

But museum staff have been hard at work creating new ways to connect with art lovers.

Telfair Museums has created a special online hub called Telfair Today where visitors can explore their collections, watch videos, help kids learn about art, and more.

Chief Curator and Deputy Director for Curatorial Affairs Courtney McNeil tells WSAV.com NOW that Telfair Museums staff is proud to be able to bring art into people’s lives when they normally wouldn’t be able to get it elsewhere.

“That consists of consolidating all of our information about at-home art-making activities, videos of lectures from the past, virtual tours of exhibitions, information about our collections, and that’s all on our website where our visitors can now access it even though our doors are closed,” McNeil said.

They will be updating the site weekly, so you can always discover a brand new collection from the comfort of your home.

“I think it’s been really encouraging to know that there are still people out there who want to engage with art whether it’s a way of processing the really hard things we’re all going through these days, or as a little bit of an escape from the difficult times that we’re facing,” McNeil said.

She says it’s their way of staying connected and sharing their exhibits until they reopen.

“And the responses from museum supporters, members, visitors, people from all around the community in the art world have let me know that they appreciate me doing this and it’s been a lot of fun to get that feedback and still feel like we can connect,” McNeil said.

“We hope that everybody knows that we’re still here, we’re not going anywhere,” she continued. “We really look forward to the day that we can open our doors again and welcome everybody back for a visit in person, and in the meantime, we’re focusing all of our efforts on communicating online.”