Teen shot in Hinesville Sunday night

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Hinesville police say a 16 year old male was shot and wounded while walking alongside railroad tracks in Hinesville.

According to Hinesville Police Officer, LT Dennis Poulson, the shooting occurred shortly before 10 pm Sunday on the railroad near Saunders Ave.

Poulson said 3 teens were walking along the tracks when two of the teens turned around to head back home.

As the teens were walking towards Saunders Ave they heard gun fire and their friend yell out he had been hit.

They carried the wounded teenager to the front of a nearby business where they awaited police to arrive.

Poulson said the teen suffered a gunshot wound to his lower right leg.

Emergency crews transported the teen to Winn Army Community Hospital on Fort Stewart.

The shooting remains under investigation by Fort Stewart authorities.