Teen on mission to provide backpacks to underserved youth in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local high schooler is on a mission to make a difference one backpack at a time.

When Lilli Apt noticed a majority of students enrolled in summer camps in Chatham County were arriving with nothing more than a plastic bag, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

“I went to summer camps every year as well from age 6 to 15 now, and I always had the opportunity to be able to have the supplies I needed,” she said. “I realized there are a lot of kids that don’t have that opportunity.”

The teen started her own nonprofit, the Savannah Backpack Mission, to meet the needs of underserved youth in the county.

Lilli has collected over 400 backpacks, each paired with a water bottle and school supplies. She plans to donate additional backpacks to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System for the upcoming school year.

To learn more about Lilli’s mission, visit the Savannah Backpack Mission Facebook page or Instagram account.