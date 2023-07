BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A 14-year-old was injured in a four-wheeler crash in Bulloch County on Friday.

The incident happened on private property near New Castle Road.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the teen was driving the vehicle when it overturned.

The teen was thrown from the four-wheeler and was rushed to East Georgia Medical Center in Statesboro before being transferred to Memorial Health in Savannah.

The teen is in critical but stable condition.