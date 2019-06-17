Teen creates hang tags to help prevent children from dying in hot cars

MIDLOTHIAN, VA. (WSAV)

A Virginia teenager is trying to prevent children from dying in hot cars. She felt compelled to act after two infants died in her hometown last year.

Hannah Rhudy is the brains behind "Baby in baby out."

They are hang tags that go on the rear-view mirror of a car, remind parents of precious cargo in the backseat, especially during the hot summer months.

Rhudy is in 8th grade. She visited local law enforcement to share her tags and already received meaningful feedback from the community.

Thousands of hang tags have been handed out so far. After her story aired, she's now getting ready to order nearly 20-thousand more after orders began flooding in from all around the country.



