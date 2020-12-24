Teen crashes into Hinesville gas station

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after her 15-year-old daughter drove into a Hinesville gas station.

According to Hinesville Police Traffic Accident Investigator Aaron Brandt, the teen, driving on a learner’s permit, was pulling off of Highway 196 into the parking lot of a Handyland Exxon when she hit the gas peddle, thinking it was the brakes.

The impact of the crash caused portions of the wall to buckle and interior damage to the building. Cans of beer flew off the shelves inside a refrigeration unit.

The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m.