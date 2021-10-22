Teen charged for Lady’s Island crash that killed two

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – South Carolina Highway Patrol arrested a Lady’s Island teenager for a deadly crash in September that killed two.

Christopher “Trenton” Few, 18, faces charges including two counts of reckless homicide caused by injury from a vehicle.

Officials say Few turned himself into custody Thursday morning.

Police say Few was driving a Nissan sedan on September 4 on Sam’s Point Road when he collided with a BMW sedan turning onto Sam’s Point Road from Attaway Lane.

According to the Island’s Packet, the crash killed Rachel Poovey Navratil, 84, a passenger of the BMW and Brandon Broach, 20, a passenger in Few’s vehicle.