LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A teenager is recovering after accidentally shooting himself Saturday, officials said.

According to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office PIO Phillip Bohannon, the 14-year-old was sitting in the back seat of a vehicle when a weapon discharged, hitting him once.

The driver, who was traveling northbound on I-95 at the time of the shooting, pulled over at mile marker 69 to call for help.

The teen was transported to Memorial Health in Savannah for treatment. He was alert and conscious at the time, though his current condition is unknown.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.