TEDxSavannah calls for speakers for 2020 event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – TEDxSavannah is now accepting applications for speakers for the 11th-anniversary event, which is set to take place this summer.

The event will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 but the application deadline is Sunday, January 26, 2020 at midnight.

TEDxSavannah is based on the international TED talk phenomenon, which started as a four-day conference over 30 years ago in California.

This year’s theme is “Standard Deviation.”

“[Standard Deviation] is open to many different interpretations and encourages reflection upon the concept of norms, individuality and change,” explains participating organizer Laura Lee Bocade.

In their application, prospective speakers are asked to communicate how the theme will drive the content of their TEDx talk.

“We can’t wait to see how the speakers articulate their own ideas and bring their own unique perspectives to this year’s theme,” Bocade adds.

Each speaker is limited to a maximum of 12 minutes to present an interesting talk influenced by the theme and of interest to the Savannah community.

All speakers must submit an online application and be available for several rehearsals and coaching sessions. Speakers cannot promote businesses or endorse products during their TEDx talk.

Visit tedxsavannah.com to submit an application and to review the speaker guidelines.

TEDxSavannah will take place at the Yamacraw Performing Arts Center at Esther F. Garrison School of Visual and Performing Arts, located at 649 W. Jones St. Tickets can be purchased online.