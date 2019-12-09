Teachers remember airman killed in Pensacola as a great young man

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – Two teachers at Effingham County High School remember young Cameron Walters as “respectful and kind.”

The 21-year-old was killed in Friday’s shooting at Pensacola Naval Air Station on his first day on guard duty.

Jennifer Hayes says she taught Walters in ninth grade history and remembered him as being quiet and respectful.

Henry Dickerson taught Walters for three years in a law and justice class.

“I always thought Cameron would do something great. I just didn’t know he would have to give his life to do it,” he told News 3.

Flags flew at half staff at the school Monday.

News 3 this weekend heard from one of Walters’ close friends, Bryce Matthews, who said he “Just broke down” when he got the news.

“I honestly thought it was some kind of sick joke,” he said. “I didn’t want to believe it.”

Matthews said Walters had a “Heart of gold.”

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Navy shows Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, from Coffee, Ala. Family members on Saturday identified one of the victims of a shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., as Watson, a 23-year-old recent graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy who alerted first responders to where the shooter was even after he had been shot several times. (U.S. Navy via AP)

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Navy shows Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham, from St. Petersburg, Fla. One of the victims of the shooting Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., has been identified as Haitham, 19, who joined the Navy after graduating from high school last year, according to the Tampa Bay Times. (U.S. Navy via AP)

The Navy has identified the other two victims as aviation students Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, 23, of Coffee, Alabama and Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham, 19, of St. Petersburg, Florida.

The F.B.I. is treating the shooting as an act of terrorism. Investigators have not revealed what may have motivated the shooter, 21-year-old Mohammed Alshamrani, an aviation student from Saudi Arabia.