Teacher pay raises and millions in funding for school security -- two campaign promises Governor Brian Kemp says he's ready to put into action.

During his State of the State Address, the Governor proposed 69 million dollars for security for Georgia Public Schools.

Kemp said his proposal includes $30,000 for the more than 2200 public schools in Georgia. News 3 asked Savannah-Chatham County School leaders how that potential funding would be used in our school system. They said at this point, they aren't prepared to say with certainty.

But, additional school resource officers, training, and upgrades in technology would all be at the top of the list.

"We're investing in a lot of resources, in prevention, in training, to purchase technology for mass notifications in the event there is a crisis within our schools," says Chief Terry Enoch/SCCPSS Campus Police.

The Governor's 2020 Budget Proposal also includes a $3,000 permanent salary increase for certified Georgia teachers.

We asked Kemp's office how he plans to pay for the teacher pay raises and school security funding, but so far, we haven't heard back.

His budget proposal must be approved by the state legislature.



