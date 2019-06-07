Tax increase proposed for Chatham County; public meetings announced

If you live in Chatham County, you need to know your property taxes could be going up.

The estimated increase for a home with a fair market value of $150,000 is around $19 per year. Tax on a non-homestead property valued at $300,000 would be just shy of $50 more per year.

You can have your say, though.

Two hearings will be held on June 20 at the Commission Meeting Room on the second floor of the Old Courthouse, 124 Bull Street, Savannah, at 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

A third public hearing on this tax increase will be held at the Commission Meeting Room on the second floor of the Old Courthouse, 124 Bull Street, Savannah, Georgia, on June 28 at 9:30 a.m.