Tax-free weekend in the Lowcountry

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Residents and visitors of the Lowcountry can say goodbye to sales tax for the weekend.

The three-day event allows consumers to support small-owned businesses.

“We have a lot more business than we normally do, only because it gets more exposure during this time and people are shopping more,” said Birdie James, an employee at Michael Wilder.

“It drives people to feel more comfortable buying things, spending money on something that maybe they wouldn’t,” said Island Girl employee Gabbi Hanna. “If they are on vacation, people are more willing to do that, but without the tax on it.”

Tax-free items include anything from clothing, accessories and shoes to school supplies.

“We get a lot of teens and girls going into college, some going into middle school and elementary too,” said Hanna. “Plus we have notebook covers and bags that you can use as totes to carry your books and things.”

“We have people come in that are looking for certain things for back-to-school like jeans and things like that,” Wilder stated.

The deals apply to items purchased in-store or online.

In the past few years, shoppers have saved between $2 million and $3 million.

The weekend ends Sunday, Aug. 8 at 11:59 p.m.