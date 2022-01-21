Tattnall County’s Georgia State Prison to close

REIDSVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) is shuttering its historic prison in Tattnall County.

Constructed in 1937, Georgia State Prison is said to be the state’s main maximum-security facility housing approximately 1,530 inmates.

A GDC official said current inmates will be reassigned to other facilities around the state.

Further details, including a timeline for the closure, weren’t immediately available. A spokesperson told WSAV more information would be available next week.

This comes on the heels of a proposal from Gov. Brian Kemp to replace outdated correctional facilities. News outlets report he’s recommending $600 million to build two new facilities in place of four others.

Georgia State Prison was most recently renovated in 1979.