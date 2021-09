GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) investigate the death of a man in the 200 block of Bull St in Glennville.

TCSO responded to a call at a house at the location around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators would not go into further details on how the man was killed.

Officials say units from Long County were also dispatched to the scene to assist with crowd control.

This story is developing.