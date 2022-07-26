TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Tattnall County judge is accused of stealing from a person’s garden and threatening them with violence.

The Georgia Burea of Investigation (GBI) charged Chief Magistrate Judge Eddie Anderson with one count of terroristic threats and one count of violation of oath by public officer.

GBI said Anderson trespassed into the person’s garden and took produce without permission. The person then called Anderson to discuss it and Anderson threatened the person with violence.

GBI arrested the 70-year-old judge on Monday after he turned himself in. Tattnall County Sheriff Kyle Sapp asked the GBI to investigate the incident.

Anderson was released on his own recognizance, GBI said.