SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tanger Outlets Savannah is holding a blood drive this week to support the American Red Cross amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The drive will be held on Thursday and Friday from 12 to 5 p.m. at Suite 220 near the Metro Diner.

Tanger says the blood drive will fill critical blood units while maintaining proper social distancing protocol.

All donors must make an appointment in advance. CLICK HERE to schedule an appointment and use the sponsor code “Tanger.”