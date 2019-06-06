Taking a Look Back: WSAV celebrates ‘Greatest Generation’ on 75th anniversary of D-Day

In November 2010, WSAV presented a month-long special on “The Greatest Generation.” News 3’s Greatest Generation project went through 2011 and included profiles of area WWII veterans along with a Facebook page dedicated to area veterans that can be found here.

Thursday, June 6, marks 75 years since soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day. As we look back on the people who gave so much, we remember the people–and places–that shaped our community during WWII.

Camp Stewart

Just southwest of Savannah lies Fort Stewart, which played a key role during World War II. Fort Stewart was a 5,000-acre forest before it was bought by the Army in 1940. Over the next five years, thousands and thousands of soldiers trained there before shipping out to the European Theater and to the Pacific. On Nov. 9, 2010, WSAV first aired this story on the transformation of Camp Stewart to Fort Stewart and its role during the war.

Hal Beddow was interviewed by News 3 to tell his story about how he began his military career jumping out of planes during WWII. Mr. Beddow passed away on May 9, 2014. He was 86 years old when his story aired on WSAV on Nov. 10, 2010.

Rufus Selkoff not only found himself on the front lines of the Battle at Normandy, but he had to treat the thousands of wounded–an experience he called traumatic. WSAV aired Mr. Selkoff’s story on Nov. 4, 2010. He passed away on Nov. 12, 2012.

