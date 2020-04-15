Takeout and delivery options keep Savannah businesses afloat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Although business is not booming, local restaurants in Savannah are breaking even thanks to delivery and takeout orders.

Brian Huskey, the owner of The Gaslight Group, says restaurants in the group that remain open have completely shifted to takeout options.

“We have always done a substantial amount of to-go business and so it’s nice to have that dimension of our business to kind of ramp up,” he said.

Huskey says his restaurant group has also partnered with Leopold’s Ice Cream, which has closed its Broughton Street location, so customers can get their ice cream fix.

Local food delivery companies like SAV Takeout say business has never been better.

“I’d say we’ve grown more than double, probably three times as much than we were before the pandemic,” said Steve Xuereb, managing partner of SAV Takeout.

For many of the businesses, fulfilling customer’s cravings from some of their favorite local spots is what’s helping their staff most during this difficult time.

“Some of the businesses that we’re actually representing are getting a lot busier than they were before,” said Xuereb. “It’s pretty neat to see them having to call back some of their staff to help out.”

Most importantly, local businesses want to remind the community that their support now will keep them open long after the COVID-19 crisis is over.

“We’re going to need your support. We’re going to need everyone’s support,” said Huskey.

“And again, no one’s 100 percent perfect. We are going to make mistakes,” he continued, “But in times such as this, a little bit more patience goes a long way.”

Due to the governor’s executive order, restaurants in Savannah and throughout the state are limited to takeout, drive-thru and delivery only. Check with specific restaurants for their options.