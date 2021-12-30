Take the Tybee Post Theater Polar Plunge on New Year’s Day

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Are you ready to take the plunge?

The Tybee Post Theater Polar Plunge returns on New Year’s Day with a combination of the in-person plunge and virtual contests.

For the second year in a row, the typical gathering won’t take place at the Tybee Pier. But participants are encouraged to take the plunge from wherever they are, be it on Tybee Island or in a pool, bathtub or bucket of ice water — you name it.

There are a whole host of contests, from Best Inflatable Plunge to the Gangs of Goofs Costume Contest.

Visit tybeeposttheater.org to register for the Polar Plunge and contests.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the programming and operations of the Tybee Post Theater. The historic movie house serves as a performing arts center and movie venue for Tybee’s residents and visitors.