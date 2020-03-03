Take a virtual tour of Savannah’s City Hall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On the first Tuesday of each month, Savannah City Hall offers free tours of the building.

The First Tuesday Tour series gives an overview of the history, architecture and art of historic City Hall.

Participants will also hear stories about some of Savannah’s more fascinating characters and learn about their city government.

“It’s really important for Savannah citizens to familiar and comfortable with the building where their government decisions are made,” City Archivist Kelly Zacovic said. “We get a lot of people who have lived in Savannah for 30 years and have never actually been inside City Hall. So it’s really special to share that history with them.”

The city’s first headquarters were the old Filature Building on Reynolds square, occupied from 1790 to 1812.





















There will be rotating exhibits on the first-floor rotunda and in the artifact cases every six months.

The tour is free, but space is limited and registration is required.