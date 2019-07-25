T-Mobile 911 location services may be unavailable in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – T-Mobile said that 911 location services for its cellphone users in Jasper County may not be working right now.

According to Jasper County Emergency Services, T-Mobile advised the Jasper County Communication Center of the issue late Wednesday night. The company said that voice calls can still be processed, but callers may need to tell the operator where they are located.

Jasper County Emergency officials are advising the public to be mindful of their location today, should they find themselves in an emergency.

T-Mobile is working to resolve the problem. It is unknown when everything will be fixed at this time.