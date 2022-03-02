SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mohammad Naji Absousaleh is an immigrant from Syria who has lived in Savannah for five years now. He came to America because of what his people endured when Russia intervened with Syria in 2015, he says he sees similarities in their recent invasion of Ukraine.

“Destroying every house, every building. They destroyed mosquitoes, schools, the hospitals,” Mohammad said. “They left no stone erected. They tried to destroy everything in Syria, not only in my town Alapo but all the cities and all the villages.”

“The problem is the same, because the Russians, Putin and his troops are killing civilians.”

Mohammad told WSAV he believes the U.S. along with NATO must take further military action now, otherwise Putin will never get the message.

“Because if they feel that they are not able to take military action against Putin … he will feel victorious.”

He also believes America along with NATO involvement is a surefire way for smaller countries — who have yet to join — to make a decision.

“Here lies the danger of Putin and his ambition in occupying small countries. so a lot of countries they are waiting if Putin is victorious and they will stand by him,” Mohammad said. “If NATO and America are victorious they will stand by our side, especially the weak countries.”