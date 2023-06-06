RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – Rincon City Manager Jonathan Lynn has asked for an appeal hearing following his suspension last Thursday.

A preliminary resolution to remove and immediately suspend Lynn says the mayor and city council have “no confidence” in his abilities to manage the city. Among other issues, it goes on to say the city feels Lynn has failed to respond to not only the mayor and council but the citizens of Rincon.

Meanwhile, according to the city, Lynn has alleged his suspension was based on a criminal case he initiated against a city employee.

“The City of Rincon can confirm an employee is being investigated, however, it is by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and is an ongoing investigation,” a statement from the city reads.

According to the city, Lynn’s suspension was based on numerous personnel and human resource issues over the span of several months.

The suspended city manager requested the appeal Monday night. The city says a hearing date has yet to be set but will be decided at next Monday’s council meeting.

Council member resigns

The day after Lynn’s suspension, council member Damon Rahn resigned from his seat.

According to the city, “questions have been raised” about his decision, though further details were not provided.

In an email to the mayor and council, Rahn said his decision was based on “ongoing events within the city, my professional life, and my personal life.”

A special election will be held to fill Rahn’s seat on the city council.