Suspect indicted in hit-and-run crash involving SSU student

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – More than a year ago, WSAV News 3 told you about a hit-and-run victim “left for dead” in the middle of Congress Street.

After months of physical therapy, she is fully recovered.

But now, “the why” is what bothers Jeneesah Fulton, who could barely walk after a two-week hospital stay.

“I’m still here. I still have another chance,” said Fulton. “I want to make a difference. I want to finish school and actually get out into the world and help people in need because that’s what I went to school for.”

The behavioral analytics major graduated from Savannah State University this year. Days before the event, she heard from the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office.

Related Content SSU student recovering after serious hit and run crash in downtown Savannah

A Chatham County grand jury had indicted Michael Herman Fowler for the crime.

Fowler was also indicted for making terroristic threats. A police report says witnesses heard Fowler threatening to shoot up Social Club, a popular bar on Congress Street.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says Fowler was arrested in April 2020. During transport, officers say he made statements that led them to believe he contracted COVID-19.

SPD says the jail refused to take him, and Fowler was released.

“I’ve never had complete hate towards …the accident,” remembers Fulton. “My main focus was not to live with hate in my heart. I’ve always had a positive mindset. I don’t want to go about moping around.”

Fulton says a positive attitude got her through the past year of recovery — and it is what will get her through the rest of the legal process.

“I want justice to be served,” she said. “But I’m surrounded by love, I’m surrounded by family and friends. They love me, I love them, so I’m feeling pretty good.