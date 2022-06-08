QUEENS, N.Y. (WSAV) — Police arrested a suspect in New York in connection to a Lowcountry double murder.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said 22-year-old Dionte Mitchell was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Queens, New York. Mitchell fled following a double murder that happened in Seabrook on Dec. 4, 2021.

Mitchell is being extradited to Beaufort County to face charges.

Deputies say Mitchell shot and killed Flora Mae Gannt, 74, and Shaina Mulligan, 30, on Detour Road. Gannt died at the scene and Mulligan died on the way to the hospital.

BCSO identified Mitchell after interviewing witnesses on the scene who said he had fled. Investigators met with Mitchell later but he was not charged. Further interviews led to two warrants on two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, BCSO said.