Suspect in Jasper Co. drive-by shooting that killed 5-year-old arrested in Georgia

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) announced the arrest of a suspect linked to a December drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a 5-year-old boy.

JCSO says the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gregory Harris Scott, 20, of Beaufort, S.C., in Macon Georgia on Thursday.

JCSO says the arrest comes after JCSO detectives identified Scott as suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for murder for Scott.

On December 28, JCSO responded to the Wagon Branch area of Jasper County in reference to a drive-by shooting where 5-year-old DeAndre Robinson was shot.

DeAndre died from his injuries at a hospital.

Harris is currently in the Bibb County Georgia Law Enforcement Center awaiting extradition back to Jasper County.