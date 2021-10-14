Student in custody after loaded gun found at Statesboro High

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A loaded handgun was found in a backpack on campus at Statesboro High School Thursday.

One student is now in custody, a spokesperson for Bulloch County Schools confirmed.

Officials said a tip from an adult led to the discovery. The weapon was found in a backpack that was inside a classroom’s metal file cabinet.

The district clarified that the weapon wasn’t in the student’s possession when it was discovered and no one was hurt in the course of the investigation.

Heightened safety precautions were implemented during the school’s regular dismissal time by Statesboro High’s school resource officer and the district’s safety director and superintendent, along with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and Statesboro Police Department.

Officials said operations will continue as normal on Friday for the school’s roughly 1,600 students.

Bulloch County Schools encourages students and adults to “say something if you see something.”

“You can immediately report crime tips or suspicious activity at a school to a school administrator, a trusted adult, or contact law enforcement tip lines,” a statement from the district reads.

District officials offered the following resources: