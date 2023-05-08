BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – A suspect in the killing of a Bluffton High School football player has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Jimmie Green also received 30 years for shooting two others in the incident. The sentences will run concurrently.

Green is one of two defendants accused in the shooting that killed DJ Fields as they were driving along Bluffton Parkway in 2021. Two other teens were injured in the incident.

Photo collage picturing DJ Fields Jr.

Green pleaded guilty to six charges, including murder, on Monday.

He was sentenced to 40 years for his role in Fields’ killing and 30 years for shooting two others.

Meanwhile, the other suspect in the murder, Ty Chaneyfield, awaits trial.

Prosecutors have said Fields and his friends were not the people Green and Chaneyfield were targeting — a deadly case of mistaken identity.