Suspect barricades self in E. Waldburg home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police say a suspect barricaded himself inside a home after police responded to a domestic incident Monday morning.

Police responded early Monday morning to the home located on East Waldburg between Abercorn and Lincoln streets.

Police say a victim and a child were safely removed from the house.

Police continue to try and reach the suspect after he barricaded himself in the home.

This is a developing story. Please continue to check this article for the latest updates.

