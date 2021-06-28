Suspect barricades self in E. Waldburg home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police say a suspect barricaded himself inside a home after police responded to a domestic incident Monday morning.
Police responded early Monday morning to the home located on East Waldburg between Abercorn and Lincoln streets.
Police say a victim and a child were safely removed from the house.
Police continue to try and reach the suspect after he barricaded himself in the home.
This is a developing story. Please continue to check this article for the latest updates.