WATCH: Surfer rescues 10-year-old boy from rip current off Hunting Island Video

HUNTING ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) - A 10-year-old boy learned a valuable lesson on the dangers of getting into the ocean during a rip current warning after he had to be rescued off Hunting Island Thursday.

The event was captured on a drone camera.

"Next thing I know it, I'm way out there, and I'm like where's my mom," said 10-year-old Henry Jaques.

He remembers trying to swim back to shore until someone yelled: "stay on your board, don't get off your board!"

Benjie Gecy was out surfing, despite warnings of rip currents in Lowcountry oceans. He says hurricanes far enough away can bring the best waves.

"Some of the best waves that I've seen, ever, I've been surfing 32 years around here," Gecy said.

Henry's mom, Amanda Jaques, agreed. "There were lots of surfers out, and the waves were incredible, and so we enjoyed a lot of them," she said.

But Jaques and her son did not enjoy the waves for long...

"I could feel both of us drifting, and I knew that we were in danger. At some point, I knew I wasn't strong enough to save both of us," Jaques said.

"I thought I heard somebody yelling for help. And I paused for a second, and I really couldn't see because we were in the breakers, and had dozens of surfers out there," Gecy recalled. "But I did hear somebody yelling for help and they were waving their arms."

Gecy started swimming towards the arms, and his brother, Bobby, fired up his drone.

"When I started paddling for Amanda, I saw a child 50 to 60 yards out past the lineup past the jetty and I knew that somebody is potentially in a lot of trouble," Gecy said.

"Every wave that came through I could not see him," he added. "I would see him again, he was off the board, which was like he was going under water and drowning... He was just trying to stroke, but he was not going anywhere."

Gecy eventually got to him and brought him safely back to shore.

Jaques says she's had a lot of people ask why she would let her 10-year-old into the water during a hurricane.

"Because we're local," she said. "The same reason there were over 30 surfers in the water that day to experience this beauty."

After the rescue, Gecy had an extra surfboard that he gave to Henry. Now, the 10-year-old is looking forward to learning how to surf from his new friend.

Jaques says that this won't keep them out of the water and that they will be back after the storm passes.