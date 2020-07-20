SupportLocal: Tybee entrepreneur starts food delivery service during pandemic

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — An entrepreneur says he hopes to fill a void in Tybee Island’s limited food delivery service options while supporting local restaurants and helping people stay safe during the pandemic.

Tybee resident Cameron Cook, who often shares the hashtag #SupportLocal on his business’s Facebook page, started Tybee Eats nearly two weeks ago.

He tells WSAV.com NOW the idea first came to him last month.

“My wife works locally here at one of the restaurants, and to-go is just huge right now,” Cook said.

The Tybee Eats owner says before his new startup came along, the island lacked other straight-to-your doorstep food services like Uber Eats and Doordash.

“A lot of people still don’t want to go out and just want to have stuff delivered to their house, so I thought it’d be a really good service for the local community,” Cook said, adding that it’s an opportunity for him to boost business for Tybee’s restaurants — some of which have struggled amid the outbreak.

The 80 East Gastropub on Tybee fell casualty to the decline in business due to COVID-19 last month, the owners shared on Facebook.

For the restaurants that still remain in business, Cook says he’s able to provide a quick pick-up of orders and drop them off to customers on Tybee or Wilmington Islands.

So far, he says he’s made deliveries from places like Fannie’s on the Beach, CoCo’s Sunset Grille and Spanky’s Beachside and averages about six orders per day.

The entrepreneur adds that Savannah deliveries are out of his range for the kind of service he’s hoping to provide the community.

“People want to have hot food, not soggy food!” he shared.

As of now, he’s a one-man band taking the orders and making deliveries on his own.

“It’s really simple,” Cook said. “All they have to do is order from whatever restaurant they want, text me their name, address, the restaurant they’re picking up from, the total amount of the order and about how long it’s going to be done, and I just pick up the food and deliver; it’s that easy.”

Cook says in light of the pandemic, he’s doing his part to keep COVID-19 numbers down by sanitizing his car daily and wearing masks during deliveries.

“I have a grandma so, you know, I think about the older people that are more susceptible to getting sick, and I thought it would be just a really good service for people and try to keep the spread of the disease down as much as possible,” Cook shared.

The business is just getting up and running, but his goal down the line is to take on more drivers.

“I know eventually it will take off and I can provide jobs to people that need them, because right now, the unemployment rate is at historic levels,” Cook said.

“I’m hoping to expand into other islands that don’t have the don’t have the big-box companies doing it, and just bring that local feel and local jobs to the market,” he said.



Learn more about Tybee Eats on the company’s Facebook page or by contacting Cook at 912-547-4190.